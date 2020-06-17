Watch Lil Jon Ride Through Baja California With Pro Driver Alan Ampudia

Toyo Tires teams up with Papas & Beer and Four Loko for an epic video, released on Youtube, called AMPD. Premiered live this week, the clip finds rapper Lil Jon taken on a joyride through Baja California with 2019 SCORE Baja 1000 Overall Winner Alan Ampudia, chalked full of high-energy driving, stunts and jumps.

Riding in Ampudia’s 900-horsepower 2WD Pro2 Toyo Tires / Papas and Beer / Four Loko Ford Raptor, which is equipped with Toyo® Open Country® A/T III tires, Jon is heard screaming while riding through the countryside, before being dropped off for a live show.

“AMPD has been a concept that I’ve wanted to do for a long time and to finally see it come to life has been a dream come true. I had a lot of fun driving Lil Jon around my hometown of Ensenada while pushing my Pro2 truck to its limit,” said Ampudia. “The A/T III tires handled extremely well and I was impressed by how much control I had through the various road conditions.”

Would you go on a ride with Ampudia? Check out the video below.