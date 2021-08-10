Igloo Drops Official Lineup of NFL Playmate Coolers

Igloo has announced its official partnership with the NFL and released the first-ever NFL Playmate Cooler Collection.

Featuring a custom branded Little Playmate cooler for each of the 32 NFL teams, this special-edition collection — bringing together America’s favorite sport and America’s favorite cooler — is available now, right in time for the 2021 NFL season.

“Teaming up with NFL, America’s most popular sports league, is a huge win and the perfect matchup for us at Igloo, the most recognizable cooler brand in the USA,” said Brian Garofalow, Chief Marketing Officer at Igloo. “Each NFL Little Playmate cooler is specially designed for every team and manufactured in the USA at our Texas factory, giving NFL fans all over the country the chance to rep their favorite team while keeping their drinks cool and food fresh.”

“The NFL is delighted to produce the first-ever NFL Playmate Cooler Collection, in collaboration with Igloo,” said Jennifer Gray of Consumer Products at the NFL. “This upcoming season as fans across the country gear up to travel, tailgate and spend more time outside of the home, the special-edition NFL Little Playmate cooler will be a grab-and-go companion.”

Igloo designed this collection with loyal NFL fans in mind by incorporating custom team-inspired artwork, including the designated team’s colors, logo and helmet, across the four panels of the Playmate cooler’s trademarked tent top and a color-matching base.

All 32 NFL Little Playmate coolers within this special-edition collection — each with a 7-quart capacity that fits up to nine 12-ounce cans — are available now at Igloocoolers.com/NFL and select online retailers.