Billionaire Boys Club & Daniel Arsham Present Exclusive Collectible and Art Installation

Billionaire Boys Club and renowned artist, Daniel Arsham, have partnered to present an exclusive Astronaut Edition and unveil a new art installation at the Billionaire Boys Club flagship store in Miami during Art Basel 2023.

This Art Basel, BBC invites art connoisseurs to immerse in the grandeur of the Bronzed Eroded Astronaut Relic with a collectible rendition standing 12″ tall and meticulously sculpted from resin with crushed crystal. Each edition is distinctively numbered and authenticated with a holographic seal, ensuring its authenticity and exclusivity.

Photo courtesy of Billionaire Boys Club PR

The collectible Astronaut Edition ($1950) will be available as a Billionaire Boys Club exclusive pre-sale on bbcicecream.com starting December 1st, followed by a public launch on December 8th, available for sale at the BBC ICECREAM Miami Flagship and ArshamEditions.shop.

In celebration of the special occasion, Billionaire Boys Club invited Daniel Arsham to customize the walls of the BBC ICECREAM Miami Flagship with a new art installation which will be unveiled during Art Basel. The BBC ICECREAM Miami Flagship designed to contribute to Wynwood’s Art District, will feature an avant-garde art gallery on its exterior walls.