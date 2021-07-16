Homegating In The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Crew LT 4WD

Have you heard of “homegating”? If you haven’t, you most certainly have heard of tailgating. Without having to travel, you can bring the tradition of tailgating to the comfort of your own home. We gave it a try this summer with the help of our friends at Chevrolet. Their team delivered a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Crew LT 4WD, which was the perfect companion for an afternoon of homegating while watching the game.

Homegating became a thing during COVID lockdowns, as sports re-launched without fans in the seats. Today, the trend continues because why not? Tailgating in your own driveway with some friends is actually pretty fun.

Check out our set-up below with the new Silverado!

4G LTE Wi-Fi access and the in-bed 120-volt outlet made it super-easy to set up a TV with internet access to stream the game in our driveway.

Our favorite feature is the multi-flex tailgate, allowing easy access to the bed for loading and unloading. Best of all, it is available on all 2021 Silverado models as well.

Our Silverado featured a Duramax Diesel engine, which offers good fuel economy and towing capability; the awesome Multi-Flex tailgate; and interior tech/connectivity features such as Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 4G LTE Wi-Fi (allowing us to stream the game) and active safety features.

Overall, the 2021 Silverado is impressive. There’s purpose-driven technology that makes your life easier without being overwhelming. Under the hood of our model is a Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel engine that offers surprising gas mileage (23 MPG city/33 highway on the 2WD version of this truck), while boasting 277 horsepower and 460 lb.-ft. of torque, as well as 9,500-lb. maximum towing capability. If you’re in need of a new truck, the Silverado should definitely be among your list of choices.

Special thanks to the Chevy team for providing the truck, insurance and tank of gas for this review.