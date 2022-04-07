Kia Teases New 2023 Telluride SUV

Kia has offered up a first glimpse of the new 2023 Telluride SUV, ahead of its debut next week at the New York International Auto Show.

The three-row SUV, features bold new design elements inside and out, along with more capability offered through an expanded trimline, including the exciting X-Pro variant.

With convenience and technology upgrades throughout, room for seven or eight passengers, and available AWD, the new 2023 Kia Telluride will be on display at the Kia stand at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Wednesday (April 13), at 10:10 AM ET. The debut will also be streamed live across Kia America’s social channels and may also be viewed at Kia.com.