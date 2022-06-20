A Look Inside 50 Cent’s Former Connecticut Mansion

Curtis James Jackson III, more popularly known as 50 Cent, is a rapper, producer, actor, director, record bigwig, and entrepreneur whose rise to fame began in 2003 with his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin‘. His rags-to-riches story and street-mart raps made him famous, coming from a troubled past of crime. Apart from being a hip-hop artist, he ventured into acting and entrepreneurship. One of his most significant investments during the height of his popularity was the Connecticut mansion of Mike Tyson. Although Tyson tried to discourage him from purchasing the property, 50 Cent was bent on buying the mansion in 2003 for $4.1 million.

After some time, 50 Cent no longer felt the need to own the mansion and has been trying to sell it for 12 years. Unfortunately, the asking price in the market in 2007 was a whopping $18.5 million, which was not as attractive for prospective buyers as he had hoped. So, after numerous price cuts, he finally sold the mansion to Florida businessman Casey Askar for $2.9 million, 84% less than the asking price.

A life of luxury

The 50,000 Connecticut mansion is located in Farmington, Connecticut. It features 21 bedrooms and 25 bathrooms, each complete with every imaginable amenity from fancy commodes to a steam shower, a hot tub, and an indoor pool. It also boasts a nightclub, game rooms, indoor court, and recording studio, apart from many other luxurious features. The rapper would reportedly shell out $70,000 every month for utility bills and to maintain the upkeep of the entire estate.

Additional unique features

As expected, the Connecticut mansion has a lavish interior, opening into a shining hallway with wood-panelled stairwells. The floors are made from the best-quality marble, and one cannot fail to notice the beautiful Weber grand piano by the entrance hall. Each of the 21 spacious bedrooms has distinct characteristics, one overlooking a yard of lush trees and other greenery. A gleaming spiral staircase takes you to the upper level. The bathrooms are lavish, including a bathtub that affords the view of a well-tended yard, a walk-in closet, and glass door showers. The closets have glass doors designed to display the luxurious wardrobe inside.

Entertainment

From Mike Tyson and 50 Cent, it is not surprising to have a home built to entertain. Apart from having an outdoor and indoor basketball court, it also boasts a nightclub that can match any other swanky nightspot in the city. It also has numerous game rooms, a fully functional, high-tech recording studio, a gym, a movie theatre complete with leather reclining chairs for eight people, guesthouses, and a fitness centre.

The outdoors

The surrounding area of the property is also a sight to see. There is a pond with a water feature at the centre, a pool showing off a stone archway and lush greenery, and lounge chairs with sunshades around the pool that lead to a beautiful hidden grotto.

There is so much more to admire in this Connecticut mansion that has finally found a proud, new owner.