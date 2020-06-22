Vans To Host Virtual Grad Night For Class Of 2020

To help the graduating Class of 2020 celebrate such an important milestone in their lives, Vans has announced that they will be hosting a special virtual grad night this Friday (June 26) at 6pm PST.

While circumstances have made students and families celebrate at home, Vans hopes to inspire the graduating class to continue to be changemakers now and into the future.

Virtual grad night speakers such as Steve Van Doren, son of Vans founder Paul Van Doren, Tony Hawk, Ray Barbee, Sami Miro and more, will be sharing personal messages to the graduates, encouraging students to pursue their passions, share helpful tips towards success and what it means to live “Off The Wall.”

To conclude the ceremony, there will be a live music performance by King Princess and after party DJ set by SG Lewis.

Students, families, teachers and Vans fans can tune in at 6pm PST on Vans official YouTube, Vans.com, Vans Facebook and the Vans Family app for a fun, special event.