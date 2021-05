Renowned photographer and Los Angeles legend, Estevan Oriol, has teamed up with creative house Above The Clouds LA for an extremely limited figurine.

The Estevan Oriol figurine’s dimensions are 8in. x 4.6in. x 2.5in. It has the photographer sporting a Soul Assassins t-shirt and a camera around his next. Each one comes with a signed certificate of authenticity.

The drop is limited to just 35 and is available for pre-order now at AboveTheCloudsLA.com.