Introducing Ammunition Wine & Whiskey: “The Sleeping Giant of the American West”

Sonoma county-based Daylight Wine & Spirits has become one of the fastest growing independent wineries, but isn’t resting on just that. They are going all in on its Ammunition whiskies and it’s paying off.

The up-start known for its award winning Ammunition Wines is blazing a new trail with an offering of whiskies: including the Ammunition straight rye whiskey and Ammunition straight bourbon whiskey. Following a path forged by grit, grapes and now grain; Ammunition whiskies are aged, blended and finished for the modern drinker who recognizes uncompromising dedication to quality.

For Daylight, the company takes a a winemaker’s approach to the whiskies. Founder/winemaker Andy Wahl produces his Ammunition Straight Bourbon Whiskey in small 2, 3 and 4 year-old batches and finished in French Bordeaux wine barrels, which once held Ammunition’s very own Sonoma Cabernet Sauvignon. The unique marriage between bourbon finished in wine casks results in a very unique whiskey.

“Our goal has always been to make wine that helps people discover their palate on their own terms and we’re thrilled to see that same energy is translating with our whiskey,” says Wahl. “We were able to create and cultivate an expectation of excellence with our Ammunition wines and we’re setting our expectations even higher with our whiskies. Simply put, our wines took flight so our whiskies could soar. I’ll raise a glass to that.”

Adding a little more heat, Ammunition Straight Rye Whiskey, a blend of 2, 3 and 4-year-old rye whiskey finished in French Burgundy oak barrels that housed Ammunition’s Pinot Noir, scored a 95 rating from the prestigious publication The Tasting Panel. Here is what they had to say:

“…this Sonoma County rye whiskey is a voluptuous beauty with plump, candied scents of butterscotch and nougat. Round medium-bodied, chockful of flavors that include peach, walnut, cocoa, and black cherry. The clean yet spiced cedar finish is extended and warming without a rush of alcohol. The aftertaste is striking and memorable.”

Both Ammunition Wine and Whiskies can be found in select grocery stores, restaurants and online partners nationwide. For more info, visit daylightwineandspirits.com.