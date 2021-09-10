Chevrolet Reveals 2022 Silverado ZR2 with Star-Studded Cast

During the NFL’s season opener on Thursday (September 9), Chevrolet revealed its first-ever 2022 Silverado ZR2, the brand’s new flagship off-road truck, during an ad spot featuring an all-star lineup — including Hollywood A-lister, Chris Pratt; rap/country hybrid artist BRELAND and NASCAR super star, Chase Elliott.

During the 60-second spot entitled “Playmaker”, Chevy teamed up with celebrities and experts to showcase the new Silverado’s unique features.

Pratt uses the truck’s (up to) eight available cameras to track down his steer; BRELAND highlights the elevated design of the Silverado ZR2 on the set of a video shoot; Elliott pulls his boat out of the lake using the Silverado ZR2’s trailering technology; and Chad Hall, world-renowned off-road racer and engineer, puts the Silverado ZR2’s off-road capabilities to the test.

Sportscaster Michele Tafoya provides a play-by-play of the action.

Watch the ad spot below.