George Dickel Drops New Bottled in Bond “Fall 2008” Whisky

Tennessee whiskey brand George Dickel has released their latest vintage of their highly acclaimed Bottled in Bond whisky, Fall 2008, available as a limited-time offering.

The new George Dickel Bottled in Bond is an 11-year-old from Fall 2008, offering a bold and balanced profile highlighted by notes of pecan, maple syrup and dried apple.

The whisky is their newest innovation led by Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. General Manager and Distiller, Nicole Austin. It’s also a Bottled in Bond Whisky, and as you may know, the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897 was enacted in order to help guarantee a spirit’s authenticity and level of quality. Today, where consumers are craving more transparency, Bottled in Bond spirits are starting to make more of a resurgence.

To be labeled as “Bottled in Bond”, a spirit must be aged and bottled according to a special set of regulations from the U.S. Government that includes:

Be the product of one distillation season by one distillery (George Dickel Bottled in Bond has been distilled by Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. at Cascade Hollow Distillery, DSP-TN-2, during the fall season of 2008)

Be stored in oak containers a federally bonded warehouse under U.S. government supervision (George Dickel Bottled in Bond was stored at Cascade Hollow Distillery in Tullahoma, TN) for at least four years (11 years old)

Be bottled at 100 proof (50% ABV) and reduced in proof only by the addition of water to not less than 100 proof

The George Dickel Bottled in Bond Fall 2008 is available in select markets nationwide for $39.99 USD.