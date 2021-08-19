Weedmaps Announces Partnership With Kevin Durant, Thirty Five Ventures & Boardroom

Leading cannabis marketplace Weedmaps has announced that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with NBA star Kevin Durant and Thirty Five Ventures, as well as a sponsorship deal with Boardroom.

This strategic partnership will aim to further deconstruct the negative stereotypes associated with cannabis while elevating the conversation around the plant’s potential for athlete wellness and recovery.

As part of the partnership, Weedmaps is an official sponsor of Thirty Five Ventures’ sports business media network, Boardroom.

Available now – to coincide with this announcement – the latest episode of Boardroom’s Out of Office podcast features Kevin Durant, Weedmaps CEO, Chris Beals, and Thirty Five Ventures Partner and Co-Founder, Rich Kleiman, as they discuss the long-term impact of their partnership and the many challenges ahead that must be addressed as the country moves closer toward legalization. You can listen to the full episode here.