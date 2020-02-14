Oakley Brings Back Classic Style With Valentine’s Day Campaign

On Valentine’s Day, Oakley brings back one of its classic styles for a new campaign, as part of the brand’s “One Obsession” campaign, Love of Sport, in which Oakly declares its undying devotion to sport, performance and innovation.

To support the 2020 campaign theme, Oakley has released a new eyewear collection dubbed Origins, capturing the brand’s iconic heritage. Leading th way is the Sutro Eyeshade, a sport performance style inspired by the iconic Eyeshade originally introduced in 1984.

The new campaign was launched with a series of love letters written from the perspective of Oakley products — showing affection for sport and the Team Oakley athletes that have helped the brand break boundaries and inspire new generations throughout the last 45 years.

Additionally, Oakley will be launching City of Origins, a branded, immersive retail space in Los Angeles on Fairfax Avenue that celebrates the love of sport and showcases the new collection. Opening February 21st, the pop-up retail space will feature intimate conversations, workshops and exhibitions, including the first ever photography exhibition by surfer, skateboarder and model Evan Mock.

For more information, visit Oakley.com.