HUF & Nike Re-Release First Ever Collaboration: Air Max 1

In 2004, HUF and Nike teamed up for the first time for their inaugural collaboration — a limited edition HUF x Nike Air Max 1. Sampled in three colorways, produced in just one, the original HUF x Nike Air Max 1 was designed by HUF’s founder Keith Hufnagel and was released to the general public in what is now the brand’s signature “HUF Green” and gray. The other two colorways sampled 20 years ago went into the private collections of two individuals close to the brand.

The original HUF x Nike Air Max 1 featured a special sole design that required a groundbreaking new mold to be cast for Nike. This special edition pairs the Air Max 1’s iconic mudguard with design details inspired by this partnership’s original 2004 release.

For the first time in 20 years, HUF and Nike will re-release the HUF x Nike Air Max 1 in all three originally sampled colorways — Green and Gray, Orange and Gray, and Pink and Gray. The Green and Gray colorway will be globally released in all available markets, making it the most widely released colorway. The Orange and Gray colorway will only be available in the North America market. The Pink and Gray colorway will only be available in the Japan market.

Photos courtesy of HUF

This special collaborative release is a tribute to the past and celebrates a 20-year anniversary between the two brands — HUF and Nike. It’s also a celebration of Keith Hufnagel and his continued legacy. The campaign for this release is inspired by an original photo of Keith with his beloved dog Bones at the original San Francisco store over 20 years ago.

The newly released campaign for the HUF x Air Max 1 is seen through the imagined lens of Bones and sheds light on an era of the brand and side of Keith Hufnagel that the public rarely gets to see. This special campaign was conceptualized by HUF’s Chief Creative Officer, Hanni El Khatib — who has been with the brand since its early years and was a longtime friend of Keith Hufnagel.

The HUF x Nike Air Max 1 will be released in extremely limited quantities with the following schedule:

June 15, 2024: the HUF x Nike Air Max 1 will be available at the HUF Los Angeles store, HUF San Francisco store, and hufworldwide.com in all three colorways — Green and Gray, Orange and Gray, and Pink and Gray

June 15, 2024: HUF Japan stores and hufworldwide.jp will release the Pink and Gray and Green and Gray colorways

June 22, 2024: the HUF x Nike Air Max 1 will be released globally in Green and Gray on the SNKRS app, Nike NBHD doors and top-tier skate shops; the Orange and Gray colorway will also be made available, but limited to North America markets.

The HUF x Nike Air Max 1 will retail for $160 USD. There will also be an ultra-rare release of individually numbered “Friends and Family” pairs, which will not be available for retail sale.