Flawless & Diamonique Tap Sean Kingston For New Single “Let’s Go!”

Hot off the success of Sean Kingston’s latest tour and album “Road To Deliverance”, Kingston teams up with Flawless and Diamonique for the duo’s newest single “Let’s Go!”.

“Let’s Go!” is their newest single produced by production team, Anno Domini Nation, who previously produced for Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Wu-Tang and Rick Ross, among others.

With the release of “Let’s Go!”, Flawless & Diamonique are off to a strong start for 2023.

“Let’s Go!” is available now at all streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.