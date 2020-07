Los Angeles rapper Baldacci (aka The Face of LA) returns with a visual to his new single “How To Survive in Los Angeles”, a remake of Ice Cube’s classic “How to Survive in South Central”.

Directed by Estevan Oriol, Baldacci offers an inside look of the streets of Los Angeles, from local food spots to backyard BBQs and more.

Watch the video for “How to Survive in LA” below.