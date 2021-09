Rising, Kentucky-bred artist E The Profit has delivered a new mixtape titled E For Effortless, alongside the project’s latest music video “Money Calling”.

The new project features 8 new songs from the upcoming rapper, including the intro “Who Is E The Profit”, which offers some of E’s skills just before diving headfirst into his world.



Stream E The Profit’s E For Effortless now at all platforms or via his website here. Watch “Money Calling” below.