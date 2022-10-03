Marvel Studios Drops Official Trailer For “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

With King T’Challa dead, Wakanda needs a new protector. That is who is revealed in the official trailer for the latest film in the Marvel series, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Titled “Show them who we are”, we see Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters November 11.