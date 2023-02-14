New “Transformers” Trailer Drops During Super Bowl Sunday

During Sunday’s big game, we got the first trailer for the next film in the Transformers film series, dubbed Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

In the trailer, we see that Mirage makes his debut as a legendary 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8.

The new Transformers will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new breed of Transformer – the Maximals – to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.