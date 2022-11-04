PREMIERE: Sonny Bama & Sean P – Trigger (Video)

Atlanta hip-hop legend Sean P East from Youngbloodz has teamed up with Tennessee based producer/recording artist Sonny Bama and released an official music video for their brand new single “Trigger”. The video was directed by Crucifix & Jeremy Pape, who adds a cinematic element that compliments the blue-collar rhymes and the overall message of self-empowerment in the song.

Sean P East is one half of legendary hip-hop duo Youngbloodz. The duo’s debut album “Against Da Grain” is heralded as a hip-hop classic and produced the massive hits “U-Way” and “85”. Their sophomore album “Cadillac Pimpin” earned them a Grammy nomination for the track “Damn!” produced by Lil Jon, which reached #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has over 18 million Youtube views. Throughout the years, YoungBloodz have been blessed to lay down tracks with hip-hop elite like T.I., Nelly, Gucci Mane, Lil Scrappy, Twista, DJ Khaled and T-Pain. Sean P East would later return to the Billboard charts on Lil Jon’s massive single single “Snap Yo Fingers” featuring E-40, which hit #1 on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart and has since gone viral with over 80 million views online.

Sonny Bama will also join Sean P East on the road with Overtime and Crucifix on the “Cageless Tour” supporting this release.