Showtime Releases Cypress Hill Documentary “INSANE IN THE BRAIN”

Showtime has released a new documentary chronicling the careers of legendary hip-hop group Cypress Hill, titled “INSANE IN THE BRAIN”, and directed by famed Los Angeles creative Estevan Oriol.

Told through the intimate lens of Oriol, CYPRESS HILL: INSANE IN THE BRAIN is a smoke-filled journey across the lives and careers of the groundbreaking, genre-defying Cypress Hill. Their unique sound, influenced by their Latin roots and West Coast upbringing, was built on a movement rooted in true authenticity: From cultivating the flower, to smoking it, to rapping about it, their influence is forever burned into the musical landscape of Hip Hop as they continue to stay relevant after 30 years.

Using a treasure trove of never-before-seen archival footage captured by Oriol himself, as well as images of band members B Real, DJ Muggs, Sen Dog and Eric “Bobo” Correa, CYPRESS HILL: INSANE IN THE BRAIN tells the story of a brotherhood that has withstood the test of time to create a truly original, everlasting legacy.

CYPRESS HILL: INSANE IN THE BRAIN premiered on April 20th and is available for streaming now.