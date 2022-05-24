Skullcandy Unveils the New Mod True Wireless Earbuds

Best-selling audio brand Skullcandy has official announced the upcoming release of its new true wireless earbuds that retail for under $100, dubbed the Mod True Wireless Earbuds.

Retailing for just $59.99, the new earbuds are packed with premium features that have been requested by Skullcandy’s tech-forward fans, making them a perfect fit for work- or play-from-anywhere audio companion.

The Mod True features all-new Multipoint Pairing that enables seamless toggling between multiple devices at once, regardless of platform or manufacturer, ensuring music will resume on a user’s phone once the Zoom meeting wraps on their laptop. Furthermore, the Mod’s flexibility is underscored by Skullcandy App compatibility, which enables button function and equalizer mode personalization for a truly customizable audio experience.

The earbuds also include specifically selected and expertly tuned drivers to deliver supreme sound quality for any music genre, podcast or video. All-new Clear Voice Smart Mic technology utilizes artificial intelligence to reduce background noise and isolate the speaker’s voice, ensuring calls and Zoom meetings are crystal clear. An adjustable Stay-Aware Mode helps users dial outside noise levels up or down so they can tune out, or tune in, as much as they want, depending on their situation.

“In today’s work-from-anywhere world, multi-tasking is more commonplace than ever and Mod was engineered to keep up with it all,” said Jason Luthman, Director of Global Product Management, Skullcandy. “Our latest solution makes seamlessly toggling between work and play a breeze, while also ensuring users can personalize their audio experience to best suit their listening styles. Multipoint Pairing and Clear Voice Smart Mic, coupled with Skullcandy App compatibility, pack the tech, freedom an customization our fans demand into a sleek, accessible, pocket-sized form factor.”

The new Skullcandy Mod is available for pre-sale now at Skullcandy.com and select retailers nationwide.