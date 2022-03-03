Which NFL Divisions Were the Most Competitive This Season?

The NFL 2021/2022 season has drawn to a close. Fans across America have witnessed some of their favorite athletes put blood, sweat, and tears into a game in order to get their team over the victory line. Fans of sports betting will no doubt have used California sports betting sites from legalbettingsites.info to wager on outcomes of games as a way to spice up the action even more. But how did the season go?

We are going to look at the most competitive NFL divisions this season, and give a brief overview of what the teams form in those divisions looked like throughout the season.

AFC North Division

The AFC North Division turned out to be the most upside-down division out of them all. In the early part of the season, the Baltimore Ravens looked as if they would go on to be the division leaders come the end of the regular season, after starting off so emphatically. Impressive wins against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Los Angeles Chargers really set the tone early on, winning 8 of the first 11 games.

However, a less than impressive run-in to the season saw the Baltimore Ravens finish the season in 3rd place in the AFC North Division, after suffering 6 defeats in the final 6 games. As it happens, that poor run of form really tightened the division up, and the final standings saw Cincinnati Bengals winning 10 games in 1st, Pittsburgh Steelers winning 9 matches to finish 2nd, the Ravens winning 8, and the Cleveland Browns also winning 8.

As it happens, the Cincinnati Bengals made it all the way to Super Bowl LVI. Could we have been talking about a Ravens team making the Super Bowl if the early form had continued? It’s thrilling action like this that has led to the increase in television ratings. The NFL has seen a 10% increase in ratings when compared to the 2020/2021 season.

AFC East Division

Apart from the New York City Jets, who had a season to forget after registering only 4 wins, the rest of the AFC East Division went right to the final couple of games. Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and Buffalo Bills fought it out to become top of the East Division. The division looked for sure like it was going to New England, but for a late rally from the Dolphins and the Bills, the division finished much closer than experts anticipated. The Miami Dolphins lost 7 from the first 8 games, only to then go on and record 8 wins in the next 9.

The Buffalo Bills, on the other hand, dropped in and out of form all throughout the season, but found their best in the closing stages, winning 4 out of the final 4 games. The Buffalo Bills rivalry with the New York Jets saw the Bills win this round, however, the Jets will surely be ready to make a comeback next season, although oddsmakers certainly don’t rate them. The loyal Jets fans will no doubt enter the season with plenty of hope as always.

NFC West Division

Home to the team that made it all the way to the Superbowl, and came out carrying the trophy. Los Angeles Rams are this year’s Superbowl champions, but it was anything but plain sailing for the team driven by QB Matthew Stafford, and WR Odell Beckham Jr. After a blistering start to the season, the Rams hit a purple patch around the midway point, going on a 3-game losing streak which threatened any hopes of making the play-offs.

That form was quickly turned around, and the Rams produced a 5 winning game run to secure the play-off place. The top 3 in the NFC West Division could hardly be separated all season, with the San Francisco 49’ers registering 10 wins, the Arizona Cardinals registering 11 wins, and the Los Angeles Rams registering 12 wins.

Another Emphatic Season

Another Emphatic Season

As the years go by, it's pretty amazing how sports such as the NFL don't seem to get boring. This season in particular was so close for many teams, as it has been one of the most competitive seasons to date. In true American style, there is only one winner, and the rest are losers, with this year's victors being the Los Angeles Rams. Can they do the unthinkable and retain it next year?