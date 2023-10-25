Spalding x Crayola Announce Partnership

Basketball brand Spalding has announced a partnership with Crayola, which they hope inspires the next generation to unleash their creativity.

The collaboration features exclusive products from colorful basketballs to portable hoops and accessories including crayon inspired air pumps, rainbow basketball nets, and more.

Spalding will kick off the partnership with Crayola through “Doodles to Dribbles,” a design your own basketball activation through Spalding.com.

The campaign will kick off Nov. 15 and run through Dec. 15. The three winning basketball designs will be recreated in a one-of-a-kind sample and sent directly to winners.

Photo courtesy of Spalding

The Spalding x Crayola collection will launch November 15 with a limited-edition Colors of Kindness basketball and a green, 12-inch Crayola crayon-inspired pump exclusively on Spalding.com.

In March 2024, Spalding will release the remaining pieces of the collection, which will be available on Spalding.com and select retailers.