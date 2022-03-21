PUMA Launches Future Z 1.3 Instinct Edition Cleats

PUMA has launched the animalist FUTURE Z 1.3 Instinct edition cleats with Neymar Jr.

Full of innovation and technology, the next generation FUTURE has evolved with a unique new look, inspired Neymar. The FUTURE Z is engineered for agility, with a new technology advanced boot that will activate your football instincts, giving the confidence of a big cat.

The boot features a second-generation upgrade of the cutting-edge FUZIONFIT+, Nano Grip sockliner insole and an all-new Advanced Creator Zones that allows play without constraint and a Dynamic Motion System outsole for optimal traction.

The FUTURE Z 1.3 Instinct edition will be worn by Neymar Jr., Dzsenifer Marozsán, James Maddison, Luis Suárez and Eugénie Le Sommer.

The PUMA FUTURE Z 1.3 Instinct edition cleats is available now at PUMA.com, PUMA stores, soccer.com, Dick’s Sport Goods and at football retailers worldwide for $200 USD.