How DeMar DeRozan Has Transformed the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have emerged as one of the best teams in the NBA. With a team that comprises the likes of Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vucevic, and Alex Caruso, they have gone from dark horses to championship contenders.

All these players will agree that DeMar DeRozan is part of the reason for the Bull’s success. He has become a leader, the man the rest of the team looks to. The NBA odds only say one thing, the rest of the league better watch out for DeMar and his Bulls.

Before the Bulls

DeRozen has always been a player near the top of the NBA but has always been overshadowed by the likes of Lebron, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and others. However, his stats speak for themselves.

During his 12 seasons before playing for the Bulls, three in San Antonio and nine in Toronto, he has averaged over 15 points a game in every season except one. His first season in Toronto saw him average just over nine points a game.

His career’s highest average came in the 2016/17 season for Toronto, where he scored a very impressive 27 points a game. So far, his career average is sitting at a very healthy 20 points a game. When Steph Curry has a career average of 24, DeMar isn’t doing too badly in the slightest.

Career in Chicago

DeMar has made a stunning start to his time in Chicago so far. Not only is he performing on the court, but the likes of Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball have also both spoken about what kind of leader and player he is.

He is inspiring the team to play harder and better, and even though they have had a couple of losses and setbacks this season, they are still at the top of the Eastern Conference and aren’t looking to be dethroned anytime soon.

So far this season, DeMar is averaging just over 25 points a game. In the last three games that the Bulls have lost, against the Warriors, the Nets, and the Celtics, DeMar was still able to score 59 points across all three games.

In his 38 games played so far, having an average of over 25 points a game, his second-highest ever, shows that DeMar has grown as a player and is proving that his age isn’t holding him back in the slightest.

Championship Potential

A bigger surprise that is happening so far this season is how dominant the Bulls seem to be. In a conference that has the Nets, Heat, and Bucks, you would think someone else would be on top of the pile.

With DeMar as their leader, the Bulls have emerged as potential conference champions. They are also looking like a team that can go all the way to the finals and possibly even secure a trophy and a ring.

While this will take a tremendous amount of work and a little bit of luck, it is a real possibility with DeMar and the rest of the team playing as they are.

Competition

The Bulls have very stiff competition in the run-up to the postseason and finals. The Phoenix Suns, the Utah Jazz, the Warriors, and the Nets are all incredibly strong, with some already beating the Bulls.

However, the Bulls have proven to be consistent, and the one thing they may have on their side is other teams tripping up. The Lakers are viewed as one of the best teams in the league, and they are an example of what a few slip-ups will get you.

If the Bulls just continue to play well and continue to win, they could get much further than they may have expected simply due to other teams falling at hurdles.

Future

Whether they win a championship this season or not, the future for the Bulls and DeMar is looking very bright. They are building a legacy, the groundwork for the team to be the dominant force they once were when Michael Jordan was stepping onto the court for them.

If things don’t work out this season, the league better be very scared of the Bulls team that steps onto the court next season. We could very well see the Bulls and DeMar DeRozan being crowned champions sooner rather than later.