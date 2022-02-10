L.A. Rams Tap California Locos For Limited Cooper Kupp Drinkware

Los Angeles Art Collective CALIFORNIA LOCOS has announced that they have officially partnered up with the LA Rams to create a tribute to star player Cooper Kupp, in celebration of “The Big Game”, with the release of limited edition, one-of-a-kind recyclable aluminum cups curated with original LOCOS artwork.

The limited cup is made from Ball Corp.’s signature and infinitely recyclable aluminum cups, which feature artwork by California Locos. They will be given out as a celebration item to season ticket holders on three days prior to the big game, from February 10th through 12th, releasing during the “Tailgate Tour Super Week” event held on the 1300 and 1400 blocks of 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica.

The cups will also continue to follow the LA Rams footprint in 2022 through several community activations, training camps and the 2022 season games.

The art was curated by LOCO’s brand Creative Director, Nano Nóbrega and founder Dave Tourjé. It showcases details of iconic artworks from all five of the original CALIFORNIA LOCOS artists. Van Hamersveld specifically created the Cooper Kupp treatment in his iconic ‘Endless Summer’ style.

“It’s always a challenge to fit all five of the LOCOS’ complex artwork into a small space, but the cup represents how live, fun and poetically chaotic it is in Los Angeles,” said Nóbrega.

Tourjé states, “being a born and raised LA native, I was thrilled to join forces with the RAMS for this project to memorialize Cooper Kupp into a LOCO artwork. We are stoked to support sustainability, art and good times with these Ball cups!”