PUMA x Christian Pulisic Release Fourth Signature Collection

This week, PUMA shared its fourth collection with American soccer star Christian Pulisic, ahead of COPA América.

The collection, available in adult and youth sizes, features the return of the unbeatable ULTRA in a fiery new colorway.

“To launch my fourth collection with PUMA ahead of COPA América and wear it on pitch feels unreal. The idea is for my fans to feel like they’re part of my COPA journey and channel the same energy and speed I will feel while playing in the ULTRA boots this summer,” said Pulisic. “I’m excited to continue growing the game of soccer in North America alongside PUMA.”

Photos courtesy of PUMA

The new PUMA x Christian Pulisic collection is available now at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store and select retailers.