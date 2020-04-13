Former NFL QB Tarvaris Jackson Dies in Car Crash

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a car crash on Sunday night (April 13). He was 36.

According to ESPN, Jackson was driving in a Chevrolet Camaro at around 8:50 p.m., when his vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. He was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after.

Jackson entered the NFL in 2006 after being drafted with a second-round pick by the Vikings. He played in Minnesota for five seasons and started 20 games, but had his most prolific season in 2011 with the Seattle Seahawks when he started 14 games, threw for 3,091 yards and 14 TDs.

He served as a backup for Russell Wilson from 2013-15 and earned a Super Bowl ring.

After the NFL, Jackson joined Alabama State as a quality control coach and QB coach, and moved to TSU in 2019.