Spalding x Space Jam: A New Legacy Basketball Collection

Legacy basketball brand Spalding has partnered with the makers of the Space Jam film franchise for a limited edition collaboration in support of Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The Space Jam Tune Squad “Shine” ball features an iridescent glow accent in an array of colors. The special glow in the dark accent highlights of the Space Jam Goon Squad “Glow” basketball charge in the daylight and shine and night. The final ball in the collection, the Space Jam Tune Squad “Court” ball, is fully decorated with Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes crew.

As the movie’s official basketball partnership, Spalding created three limited edition 29.5” basketballs featured the iconic characters.

All three basketballs in the Spalding x Space Jam: A New Legacy are composite leather basketballs, made for both indoor or outdoor use.

The collection launches July 31st exclusively on Spalding.com.