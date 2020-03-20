Tom Brady Officially Signs With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Days after saying good bye to the New England Patriots after a 20-year run with the team, Tom Brady has officially signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become their starting quarterback.

According to ESPN, the 42-year-old NFL star has signed a two-year, $50 million deal, all of which is guaranteed. The deal also includes $9 million in incentives and prohibits trades.

On Instagram Friday (March 20), Brady said he was “excited, humble and hungry” about starting a “new football journey” with the Buccaneers.

Brady leaves New England with six Super Bowl rings and 41 playoff starts since 2001.

He has said in recent years that his goal is to play until he is 45, but he and the Patriots couldn’t come to an agreement on a contract extension last offseason. So, it resulted in him exploring options as a free agent and ultimately landing in Tampa Bay.