Spalding Launches Momentous EZ Assemby Basketball Hoop That Assembles in Less Than 30 Minutes

Basketball brand Spalding has announced the launch of its new Momentous™ EZ Assembly™ basketball hoop, which can be assembled in under 30 minutes.

The new innovation makes transporting your basketball hoop so much easier. Most portable hoops require 3-5 hours of installation time, while the Spalding® Momentous™ EZ Assembly™ was designed to bring more people to basketball by increasing the accessibility of a high-performance hoop through a 30-minute-or-less assembly process.

The new basketall hoop reinvents the assembly process and experience, which Spalding has executed during product development following utilizing consumer insights and a combination of collaborative engineering and proprietary design. It comes with comprehensive digital content that includes Augmented Reality (AR), interactive 3D manuals, and a step-by-step assembly tutorial video.

“The basketball hoop assembly process needed to be easier and more enjoyable – that was made clear to us through analyzing reviews throughout the category and from focus groups of athletes, parents, and coaches,” said Ben Simms, Global Marketing Manager for Spalding®. “Our challenge was creating a mostly pre-assembled hoop, without increasing price or packaging size, or losing quality/stability, in an effort to produce a fast-to-assemble product. We accomplished all the above with the Momentous™ EZ Assembly™. It’s our strongest built portable in its class, easiest to assemble, and the packaging can fit into most vehicles and ship via ground transportation for e-commerce.”

Spalding did not cut corners on quality or performance in this new innovation. The Momentous™ EZ Assembly™ hoop features either a 50” or 54” steel framed acrylic board, 8’-10’ Infinite Adjust Elevator Lift System, a 36-gallon base for superior stability, and an Arena Slam® Breakaway Rim. There’s also a clear-view backboard – a first for portable basketball hoops. Through an interactive AR experience on Spalding.com, you can even view what the Momentous will look like in your driveway prior to purchase.

“We named the hoop Momentous™ because it will have a significant impact on the future of basketball,” said Ron White, Sr. Director of Spalding® Global Basketball Systems. “Spalding has a 150-year history of continuous innovation to grow the game. Disrupting the basketball hoop category – a category we lead globally – is in our DNA.”

Spalding’s Momentous™ EZ Assembly™ is available in various models, ranging in price from $349-$599, at Spalding.com, and later this month on Amazon, Academy Sports, Dunham’s Sporting Goods, and Scheels Sporting Goods.