The Winners & Losers of the Transfer Market in the Premier League

The summer transfer market in the Premier League is slowly approaching its end and so far we have witnessed some incredible drama with many speculations and deals done. With the season already on the run, some clubs are still searching for players that can fill their missing gaps in the squad.

Whilst points are won on the pitch, the transfer market always changes the chances of the teams to finish as high as possible. Relegation battlers look to find the best players at a really tight budget while the top teams look to cover certain positions in the first eleven to win the league or qualify for the Champions League.

Winners of the Premier League Transfer Market

When we look at all the transfers being made by the Premier League teams we can honestly notice that there are only three teams that have a great transfer window.

Arsenal FC

Our ultimate winner for this transfer window is the Gunners, as they have brought in some very talented players. The best deals are by far those signed with Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, as these two players have already proven their incredible skills.

They have also acquired the services of two youngsters Fabio Vieira and Marquinhos, who, according to football experts, will have a bright future. Arsenal has also parted ways with some of their unwanted players such as Alexandre Lacazzette, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bernd Leno, and a few more.

Chelsea FC

Chelsea has started a new journey with its new owner and according to their involvement in the transfer market, it looks like things will start off pretty good. First, they got rid of their flops Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku who openly regretted a move to the capital, but they’ve also lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen for free.

The Blues then signed the amazing Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella as a replacement for their departed defenders. Another two great signings are Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa.

Manchester City

Last on our list of winners in the transfer market we have Manchester City, who haven’t signed many new players, but their quality is unquestionable. First, they announced the signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, which was followed by Kalvin Phillips from Leeds United.

The Citizens have also signed Julián Álvarez, who had two amazing seasons in River Plate scoring 41 goals. They have also sold some of their backup players that weren’t in Pep Guardiola’s plans such as Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and a few youngsters.

Their transfer window is seen as one of the best, and many expect them to win the Premier League especially after the poor start from Liverpool.

Losers of the Premier League Transfer Market

Apart from the winners, there are many teams that had an okay transfer window, but there are also those who had completely failed to strengthen their squad.

Manchester United

Manchester United are having a summer transfer window to forget. After the appointment of Erik Ten Hag, everyone thought that the Red Devils will bring in many world-class players, only to witness only three somewhat average signings.

Almost all of the players that Manchester United were trying to sign have rejected them, as they aren’t playing in the Champions League. One of the many is Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona, who has been rejecting a move to Old Trafford since the beginning of the transfer window.

Everton FC

Another club that has had a terrible transfer window is Everton, who have sold their star player Richarlison to Tottenham without signing a player with similar qualities as his. Most of the money from this transfer was spent on Amadou Onana from Lille, who is a defensive midfielder.

So far they have also signed James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil from relegated Burnley, Conor Coady from Wolves, and Ruben Vinagre from Sporting CP. Judging by the previous performance of these players, it seems like Everton’s main objective is not the get relegated.

Leicester City

Lastly, we have Leicester City who is the only club in the Premier League not to sign any new players, so far. Apart from the returning of Dennis Praet, who was on loan at Torino in the previous season, the Foxes’ team remained pretty much the same. As for the departures, Leicester has only sold their star goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to Nice, as well as parting ways with Eldin Jakupovic. The owners of this club are currently more interested in investing in infrastructure than signing new players.