Spalding & Point3 Announces 2022 Partnership & Limited Basketball Kit

Spalding and apparel company POINT3 announce a partnership for the upcoming 2022 grassroots travel basketball season, pairing the leading basketball brand with the leading direct-to-coach uniform outfitter in travel basketball.

At the center of the partnership is the launch of the Spalding x POINT3 “TF” Uniform Kit, a best-in-class team package pairing the new Spalding Precision® TF®-1000 game balls with POINT3’s competition uniforms featuring patented DRYV® Technology designed to keep players’ hands dry on the court.

This limited-edition Spalding Precision® TF®-1000 and POINT3 uniform kit will be available to the first one-hundred teams that enroll. The “TF®” Uniform Kit includes a set of fifteen (15) co-branded custom sublimated home and away uniforms and shooting shirts from POINT3, six (6) Spalding Precision® TF®-1000 basketballs, and one (1) Spalding® TF® branded ball bag. One of those one-hundred programs will receive the grand prize, a photo and video shoot featured in the 2023 Spalding® catalog telling their team’s story to the Spalding x POINT3 global audience.

The “TF®” Uniform Kit is available starting today at Point3Basketball.com.

“SPALDING has always been ‘Made for the Game’, and nothing embodies that spirit more than our renewed commitment to grassroots basketball,” said Tadd Reilly, Vice President, Spalding. “The opportunity to partner with a company like POINT3 who not only shares our passion for basketball, but a commitment to innovation on behalf of the player, is the ideal way for us to elevate our brand within this important space.”

In addition to the Spalding® x POINT3 “TF®” Uniform Kit, Spalding will join POINT3 on their 2022 grassroots event tour, bringing its pop-up retail experience to basketball tournaments nationwide from March through July. Players, parents, and coaches at these events will have the chance to touch, test and feel both POINT3 basketball apparel featuring DRYV® Technology and Spalding’s elite product line headlined by its TF®-1000 Spalding Precision® indoor basketball.

“No other company is as much a part of the history of basketball as Spalding.” offered Michael Luscher, Founder & CEO of POINT3. “We are honored and excited to re-introduce the iconic basketball brand to our uniform kits featuring DRYV®, offering players the best apparel and equipment to own the game’s critical moments.”