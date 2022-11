Wilson, the official game ball of the NBA, has unveiled its new “City Edition” basketball collection featuring all 30 pro teams.

Each ball features unique, limited-edition designs inspired by the culture of each teams hometown. The collection consist of 30 balls total – one for each NBA team – allowing for fans to rep their city, no matter where you are.

The Wilson “City Edition” basketball collection is available now at Wilson.com in a “Collectors” rendition and “Standard” version.