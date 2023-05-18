Spalding has released a limited-edition collaboration with Local Hoops, the brand focused on building a global community around the game of basketball.

The exclusive collaboration basketball was created to celebrate local US courts from coast to coast, merging Spalding’s longtime roots in basketball history and culture with Local Hoops’ community-oriented unique brand identity.

Featuring iconography inspired by the places where players fall in love with the game, their local hoops, the Spalding x Local Hoops Limited Edition Basketball celebrates the neighborhood courts from Los Angeles to New York, and from Detroit to Miami. Paying homage to iconic streetball locations, the imagery featured in the design is attributed to these well-known places across the US.

Photo courtesy of Spalding

The Spalding x Local Hoops Limited Edition Basketball is available now in size seven, 29.5″, exclusively on Spalding and Local Hoops websites.