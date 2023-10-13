Nitro Circus Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Tour

The action sports stars of Nitro Circus are celebrating two decades of pushing the limits with the20th Anniversary Tour presented by PublicSq.

Iconic ringleader Travis Pastrana is leading a stacked athlete roster of freestyle motocross (FMX), BMX, skate, and scooter pros with more than 50 X Games medals to their names.

At the opening night, FMX rider Jackson “Jacko” Strong landed his signature front flip over a jaw-dropping 45-foot gap, while another FMX force, Josh Sheehan, launched his electric dirt bike over 50 feet into the air to stomp a massive double backflip. Ryan “R-Willy” Williams, who Pastrana deems, “The best athlete in actions sports today,” threw down on both BMX and scooter, while decorated BMX athlete Jaie Toohey stuck a triple backflip.

In all, over 20 elite athletes are embarking on what is not only the biggest action sports tour of the year, but the craziest show in live entertainment. Nitro Circus is running it back, celebrating two decades of record-breaking thrills, death-defying spills, and side-splitting mischief, while returning to indoor arenas for the first time in five years.

A full tour itinerary is listed below.