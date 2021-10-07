Spalding Announces Jada Williams as New Brand Ambassador

Spalding has announced that it has entered a multiyear partnership with high school athlete Jada Williams, who becomes a Spalding brand ambassador for both basketball equipment and sportswear.

Through the partnership, Jada Williams will front campaigns, collaborate on a limited-edition basketball series, and engage in programs aimed at growing women’s youth basketball.

“I’ve been playing with a Spalding® basketball since I was a kid,” said Jada Williams. “I’m honored to partner with a company that has been such a big part of my life for so long. I’m excited to be able to continue to use my platform to grow the game.”

“Jada is an incredibly talented athlete who personifies the Spalding® brand with her skill, sportsmanship, and love for the game of basketball,” said Matthew Day, Head of Brand Communications at Spalding®. “We’re thrilled to continue our commitment to female athletes and growing the game of basketball with this partnership.”

16-year-old Jada Williams is a highly regarded point guard in La Jolla Country Day High School’s class of 2023. Already committed to attend the University of California, Los Angeles following graduation, Jada won the JR NBA Championship in 2021 and was selected by the council to serve on the Court of Leaders. Most recently, she was selected to play for the USA in the FIBA Americas U16 tournament, where she was named to the All-tournament team and won her first gold medal.

Spalding’s active basketball athlete roster also includes Matthew Dellavedova, DeMar DeRozan, Damian Lillard, Ezi Magbegor, and now, Jada Williams.