Lebron James’ Finest Career Records & the One He Just Advanced On

Arguably the NBA’s most valuable star for quite some time now, Lebron James is widely considered the greatest athlete in his sport, regularly compared with the great Michael Jordan for most of his basketball career.

In addition to being praised by the league and many fans, the shooting guard is a highly decorated player with dozens of cumulative awards, recognitions, and broken records. In light of his recent accomplishment, moving up to the 13th spot on the list of all-time most three pointers, we thought it was only appropriate to review just a few of the athlete’s most notable achievements made throughout his successful 17-year-career.

Lebron holds a total of four MVP titles, each of which he received following a Championship game. The only other basketball player who beats him for most of all time is, of course, Michael Jordan with a whopping six. However, as Jordan’s out of the game and NBA betting odds already place Lebron in the top seat for a regular season MVP futures winner, the player is looking highly favored for an MVP in the 2021 Finals.

After his performance and team victory in last year’s championship, the sky’s the limit for the 6”9 powerhouse. After all, he’s a 4-time NBA champion overall, leading the Lakers to back-to-back wins in 2012 and 2013, as well as 2016. He’s also the only basketball player to have received the MVP Finals award from three different organizations in the league.

In the list of playoff records, the Akron, Ohio native also ranks supreme. He leads the league with 7,491 points, beating Michael Jordan’s 5,987, a fact alone which proves his credibility. He rises above MJ and fellow Bull Scotty Pippen when it comes to number of postseason steals as well with a whopping 441.

As far as regular season basketball is concerned, Lebron is just as well represented. In fact, he recently added a new achievement to his iconic career plate when he became the league’s assist leader for the 2019-2020 season.

With so many achievements, it’s clear that several hefty books could be written recounting Lebron’s long list of awards. One things for certain: as the Lakers inch closer and closer to a possible championship victory, Lebron’s story is anything but finished.