The Top Quarterbacks of the 2021 NFL Season So Far

We’re currently in week eight of the 2021 NFL season, and things are finally starting to take shape. Players fresh from the draft are settling in, and we’re finally getting an idea of which teams could be making playoff appearances in the postseason. But of all the teams across the NFL, whose quarterbacks are having the biggest impacts?

Now we all know that the quarterback is just one player, and it takes a whole team to win championship titles. But they do perform one of the key roles within the offensive lineup, and can at times often impact NFL lines as they can be the difference between winning or losing a game. So which ones are single-handedly holding teams up by the scruff of their necks, and which quarterbacks are just having a ball on the field and enjoying themselves?

As week eight isn’t fully complete at the time of writing, we’ll be doing this based on the first seven full weeks of games. So let’s take a look at which quarterbacks are on top of their game so far.

Tom Brady – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What can we really say about Tom Brady that people don’t already know? He’s a living legend of the game, with a record seven Super Bowl titles to his name, that’s more than any individual franchise. And he’s carrying on from his impressive season last year by taking that form into the Buccaneers 2021 campaign.

The 44 year old has so far this season amassed 2,275 passing yards, thrown 21 touchdowns, and only managed to throw three interceptions, which is a testament to both his aim, and the ability of his offensive line. However, despite all this, he lies second in ESPN’s QBR rankings for the season, just behind the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford. But we think that considering his age, and the opposition he has faced, he’s still our number one, every single time.

Aaron Rodgers – Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers were one of the season’s favorites coming into the new campaign, but having lost all three pre-season games, and their season opener to the New Orleans Saints, they fell down the pecking order for many. But when you have a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers in your arsenal, hope is never lost for very long.

Since that poor run of form, they’ve been unbeaten since. And although we weren’t going to rate week eight performances, Rodgers did help in inflicting the Arizona Cardinals first defeat of the 2021 season this week, where they won in a closely fought contest 21-24. Making it seven wins on the bounce for the Packers. But let’s look at some of his stats so far…

He’s helped the Packers gain 1,894 yards so far, throwing 17 touchdown passes in the process, and like Brady, has only managed three interceptions. He’ll be hoping to carry on this form into the rest of the campaign, and will be wanting to assist the Packers in hopefully bringing home the Vince Lombardi trophy in the postseason.

Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills haven’t been in a Super Bowl final since the early nineties, when they were in a record four on the bounce, losing, every, single, one. Since then, it was feared the team were cursed, but finally, it seems they have a team that can challenge. They’ve already had some big results this season, getting payback with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs, who were the ones that knocked them out of the playoffs last season.

And a part of the reason for their good form is down to quarterback Josh Allen. He has racked up 1,723 yards this season, with 15 of his throws leading to a touchdown. And again like the other two, he has an incredibly low number of interceptions, with just three again being caught by the opposition. Unfortunately, he’s just not been as influential as the other two, with the Bills inferior record, having lost twice this season.

