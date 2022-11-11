DC Shoes Drops Mini-Documentary Telling Inspiring Story of Brooklinn Khoury

In the latest installment of their “Push Your Own Story” series, DC Shoes tells the inspiring story of model and skateboarder Brooklinn Khoury.

On November 3, 2020, Brooklinn was suddenly and viciously attacked by a pit bull, and she ultimately lost her upper lip. Two years after the attack, the mini-doc recounts the story and follows her path to recovery through countless reconstructive surgeries — all told through new interviews with Brooklinn and her loved ones.

What could have been a tragic story ends up being an intimate look at Brooklinn’s refreshing optimism and resilience. Brooklinn has been personally documenting and sharing her healing journey on social media and YouTube. While her journey is far from over, her infectious positivity shines throughout it all. Brooklinn says, “I feel very passionate about sharing this vulnerable process.”

The video also shows the vital role skateboarding (and its tight-knit community) has played during the recovery process. “Skateboarding is the one place where I can get my mind off of everything… The skate community is so uplifting and encouraging.”

To mark the two year anniversary of the attack, November 3, 2022, (a day that Brooklinn chooses to celebrate rather than mourn), DC premiered the doc, titled “Push Your Own Story: Brooklinn Khoury”, on dcshoes.com.