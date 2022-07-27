All-Access Weekend With MLS & Atlanta United FC

Mercedes Benz Stadium is located in the heart of Atlanta and its revolutionary design, engineering and technology makes it a one of a kind venue. Two unique features of the stadium is the eight-pedaled ocular retractable roof that opens in less than 12 minutes and the 360-degree Halo Video Board that frames the roof opening. Another design that caught our eye was the interior sky bridge that leads to the 16 story glass “Window To The City ” that looks into a view of downtown Atlanta skyline. The stadium also has a dynamic art collection of murals, photography, mixed media installations and monumental sculptures.

After exploring the site,we ended up in the locker room where we were surprised with our very own custom jersey that sported the number seventeen, which has been the number exclusively reserved for Atlanta United fans and supporters. The number seventeen represents the club’s inaugural MLS season in 2017. After the locker room, we headed up to the top of the sky dome where we got a bird’s eye view from atop the stadium, where we were treated to a gorgeous view of the Atlanta skyline.

On game day we sported our jerseys and met up with President Darran Erans back at the stadium for a tailgate party with fans. Food trucks, drinks, music and some lively games of cornhole and beer pong highlighted the experience. Afterwards, we headed into the stadium where we pulled up to the pitch to see the Atlanta United players arrive.

The golden spike is a tradition that pays homage to Atlanta’s history as a railroad town. On matchday, players will arrive at the stadium and sign the golden spike before entering the building. Faithful fans and supporters are also able to sign the spike before the match. Special guest Jermaine Dupri hammered the golden spike into the railroad platform in front of the supporters section at the start of the game. During halftime Jermaine Dupri and Lou Williams of the Atlanta Hawks surprised us in our suite to hang out for a little bit.

Unfortunately, Atlanta United Lost to Austin 3-0, but nevertheless, it didn’t take away from the amazing time we immersed ourselves in the soccer culture of Atlanta.

Special shout out to MLS, Atlanta United, and adidas for a dope all access experience in Atlanta.