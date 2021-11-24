Vault by Vans x END. x MASTERMIND WORLD To Drop Capsule

For Fall 2021, Vault by Vans partners with END. and MASTERMIND WORLD for a capsule that celebrates the importance of minute details and subcultural styling.

The SoCal label’s Sk8-Hi Cap LX and Old Skool Cap LX are brought under the spotlight, transformed in a way that emphasizes intricate details and Masaaki Homma’s penchant for punk styling.

Since Masaaki Homma founded MASTERMIND in 1997, the label has been centered around a steadfast dedication to the minutiae of design. Fabrics, construction techniques and branding are all cast through the Japanese designer’s meticulous and often-complex lens – a process embodied by the 1,000 plus drafts required to finalize the brand’s iconic skull logo.

To mirror that considered approach to craft, the Old Skool Cap LX is reworked to give a cut-and-paste appearance, with just about everything tweaked. The uppers are constructed using premium suede, leather and canvas, detailed further with Vans’ iconic Checkerboard pattern on the lateral side. There’s exposed foam worked into the collars and Sidestripe, while a doubled-up tongue gives the appearance of two sneakers fused into one. MASTERMIND WORLD’s branding is featured throughout — from block letter font to those famous skulls — to adhere to the label’s punk-leaning aesthetic.

The same experimental approach is used on the Sk8-Hi Cap LX, with the uppers detailed with skull branding and zips to reflect Homma’s rebellious sensibility. The sole unit, meanwhile, is deconstructed, with its foxing tape split, layered and misaligned to adhere to the collection’s cut-and-paste inspiration.

The palette of the capsule is kept understated — as is typical of the Ura-Hara label — with each shoe coming in both black and white colorways. To accompany the reworked footwear, there’s a co-branded, black and white skate deck, with skulls printed on either side to drive home the capsule’s macabre aesthetic.

The Vault by Vans x END. x MASTERMIND WORLD collection will launch online via END on November 27. Enter the drawing for a chance to purchase via END. Drawing closes on November 26 at 4:01pm GMT. For more information and where to purchase, please visit The Drop list, a calendar of Vans’ most exclusive product drops.