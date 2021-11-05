Dr. Martens x A-COLD-WALL* FW21 Collection Part 2

Dr. Martens re-connects with London-based experimental streetwear brand A-COLD-WALL* for a second part to their FW21 collaboration.

Reimagining the classic Dr. Martens 1461 through A-COLD-WALL* founder and creative director Samuel Ross’s vision, the Dr. Martens x ACW* reworks the silhouette as inspired by brutalist architecture – a key focus in A-COLD-WALL*’s design ethos, as well as a common thread that connects Ross’s working-class roots to Dr. Martens’ heritage.

Details like a clear Iced outsole, concealed ghillie lacing and brushed metal rivets rework the 1461 to be both industrial and futuristic at the same time, while the shoe’s contrast stitching and black leather AirWair heel loops put an elevated spin on classic Dr. Martens design elements.

The Dr. Martens x A-COLD-WALL* 1461 ACW* is available now for $230 USD at a-cold-wall.com before dropping on November 6th at Drmartens.com and select partners.