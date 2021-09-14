“NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition” Coming Soon to Apple Arcade

2K has announced NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition, the latest title in the NBA 2K series exclusive to Apple Arcade, will be launching soon.

Players can continue to live out their NBA dreams on the virtual hardwood and run with some of the the NBA’s top stars in a NBA 2K experience built exclusively for Apple Arcade.

Along with a Quick Match featuring updated 2022 NBA rosters, you can compete head-to-head with a friend in Online Multiplayer mode, play 3v3 street basketball in Blacktop mode, or start a personal NBA journey in MyCAREER mode.

Here’s some of the new experiences that have been added:

Association Mode : Aspiring coaches and players can become the GM and Head Coach of their favorite NBA Franchise and build their NBA dream team. They’ll manage their NBA roster and make trades, sign free agents, scout up-and-coming prospects, and control their team’s finances;

: Aspiring coaches and players can become the GM and Head Coach of their favorite NBA Franchise and build their NBA dream team. They’ll manage their NBA roster and make trades, sign free agents, scout up-and-coming prospects, and control their team’s finances; MyCOURT : Customize a court to train one and run drills and hone basketball skills, all while levelling up stats on the way to reaching NBA All-Star status;

: Customize a court to train one and run drills and hone basketball skills, all while levelling up stats on the way to reaching NBA All-Star status; Additionally, players can now earn Game Center Achievements and experience Controller Optimization with improved controls for a better gameplay experience, along with a new lite controller and AI assist for both offense and defense.

Check out apple.co/-NBA2K22Arcade for more info.