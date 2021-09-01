Vans Launches “Vans World” Skatepark Experience in the Roblox Metaverse

Roblox and Vans have announced the launch of “Vans World,” an interactive experience created by Vans on Roblox.

With the launch of this exclusive Roblox experience, Vans is the first brand to bring skateboarding, fashion, and community together in one experience, providing fans with the Vans shoe customizer to create their own unique style, and full skate shop to build their perfect board. Four Vans silhouettes will be available for fans to customize, purchase, and wear in the experience.

Vans World allows fans to practice their ollies and kickflips with friends, and try-on and acquire exclusive Vans gear directly in the experience. This is the brand’s first venture into the metaverse.

Inspired by the brand’s signature locations such as House of Vans, the Vans Off The Wall Skatepark in CA, owned retail shop environments and revered skate destinations from all over the globe, Vans Vice President of Global Integrated Marketing Nick Street said: “Individual expression is deeply embedded in skate culture, and Vans has been supporting and enabling this exact type of creativity for more than 50 years. With the Vans World experience on Roblox, we are empowering creative expression in the digital world, bridging the gap between virtual and real-world fashion and sports in an accessible, inclusive way. Vans is a global icon and advocate for youth culture, and we’re thrilled to bring this authentic brand experience to the millions of Vans enthusiasts where they are — on Roblox.”

The Vans World experience, including the brand’s featured skate shoes, was created by Vans in partnership with Roblox community developers The Gang Stockholm. Roblox’s recently augmented physics layer, which is now available to all developers, helps achieve the true sensation of skating for Vans. The skating physics require vector operations and raycasting that would not have been possible without the incremental engine improvements that are a constant at Roblox.

“Vans is showcasing its commitment to empowering self-expression with Vans World,” said Christina Wootton, Vice President of Brand Partnerships for Roblox, “By leveraging cutting edge technology and partnering with the Roblox developer community to build this 3D experience, Vans is bringing brand enthusiasts together in an authentic and interactive way.”

For more info on Vans World in Roblox, visit Roblox.com/Vans.