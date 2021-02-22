5 Ways to Make Money on GTA V Fast

Grand Theft Auto 5 has been out for almost 8 years now. The game has been made available on most platforms, including the next-gen consoles. GTA V was also available for free for a limited-time on the Epic Games Store and you can still find very cheap GTA V keys online. Despite the game being released for near a decade, the demand for getting the game for free crashed the Epic Games Store servers.

Nevertheless, if this is your first time playing GTA Online, then here are a few ways to make some quick-fire cash.

Lester’s Heists

GTA V’s Online mode is quite impressive, especially the lucrative heists. Getting straight down to business, Lester Crest is the NPC you will be interacting with to start his heists and missions. Some of the missions, in the right order, include: The Fleeca Job, The Prison Break, The Human Labs Raid, as well as the Series A Funding.

Since some heists require a minimum number of players, you may want to note that the host fronts the bill. Moreover, this is to ensure that all players receive an evenly distributed split with the completion of each job. The Prison Break, requires a minimum cost of $40,000 to start, while providing returns of $200,000, $400,000, and $500,000 on easy, normal, and hard settings respectively.

The Doomsday Heist

After mastering the Pacific, Lester’s ultimate Doomsday Heist is what you should aim for next. The mission is split into three main acts, the only noticeable difference in this heist is the broadened scope, which means you’ll be fine with enlisting just one friend. And the fewer the players, the more the money. Needless to say, you can expect a considerable spike in difficulty with the stated trade-off. However, the risk does come with returns as high as $812,500 for the first Act, followed by $1.2 million and $1.5 million for Acts II and III respectively.

Considering the splits, you can expect around $300,000 to $400,000 per hour on completing the heist successfully.

Special Cargo

While heists are certainly a great option for growing your green, another amazing and steady way of making money is through Special Cargo missions. But, to access these missions, the game requires the player to be a CEO, and for becoming a CEO the player must have an Executive Office.

The more inexpensive options, along with default interiors, can be located in Maze Bank West for a minimum of $1 million. Of course, there will be fancier, more customizable and better-situated spots in the market, this option will certainly provide the most bang for buck. Not to forget, you will also require a warehouse for loading up your criminal goods.

Once all that’s out of the way, you will now be able to rob and steal throughout the state of San Andreas, stash it away in your warehouse, and sell the stolen goods to right customer, for the right price. Pretty good, right? But, there is one small problem. The special cargo missions are only doable through the Public Free Mode session. Therefore, chances are that you’ll have to fend off several other players during these missions.

With a decent team, you can expect yourself to make a minimum of $200,000/hour. You can use choppers or any similar flying vehicles to cover the map a lot faster.

Background Work

If heists and Special Cargo missions aren’t doing it for you, then maybe you can aim for some side-hustle jobs.

Gunrunning is one such option. It requires the player to buy a Bunker, which goes for a minimum of $1.2 million. Instead of wasting your time on robbing supplies, just pay the amount, and have your in-house NPC to manufacture them without researching. Once it is ready to sell, you can use the computer in the bunker to initiate delivery missions and get the cash.

You can expect returns of roughly $80,000/hour, without having to do anything.

The second viable option would be to aim for Motorcycle Clubs. Go ahead and buy yourself the Great Chaparral Biker Clubhouse, since it only costs $200,000, and use it for making some steady passive-income. You can expect yourself to rake in an amount similar to Gunrunning — $80,000/hour.

Double Events

Rockstar’s double money events are too good to avoid. These events are quite straightforward, helping even the most oblivious of players to fill their pockets. The event refreshes every Thursday. Therefore, you better keep an eye out for all kinds of events that happen.

While these tips and tricks are likely to help you making some quick cash, you can always avoid the entire process and simply buy GTA Online cash from Eldorado.gg.