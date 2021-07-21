Vans & Metallica Celebrate 30th Anniversary of the Black Album

Vans teams up with legendary rock band Metallica to honor the upcoming 30th anniversary of the band’s all-time best-selling Black Album with a limited-edition Sk8-Hi and Classic Slip-On.

Metallica’s self-titled, fifth studio album was originally released in August of 1991 and has sold over 30 million copies worldwide and spent over 580 consecutive weeks atop the music charts. Vans and Metallica have been long-time partners and collaborators, previously releases three footwear and apparel collaborations and the band performing at House of Vans London in 2016.

Metallica and Vans once again join forces to release two footwear silhouettes, which feature artwork created by Pushead, who has provided iconic imagery and artwork for the band’s tour books, t-shirts and stages since 1986. Pushead’s “Sad But True” design is synonymous with the entire Black Album era; his twin skulls traveled the world, displayed on banners on each side of the stage while Metallica performed.

The latest Vans x Metallica release showcases Pushead’s enigmatic facing skulls across the quarter panels of the Sk8-Hi as well as the opposing sides of each Classic Slip-On. Each design showcases a graphic blue shatter design and silver Metallica branding around the sidewall of Sk8-Hi and stop the upper of the Slip-On. Each pair is finished with Metallica printed on the heel stay.

The limited-edition Vans x Metallica collection drops July 25 at 9pm PST to Vans Family members and on Metallica.com on July 26 at 9am PST. Sign up for Vans Family on Vans.com/family.