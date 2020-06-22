Shammgod Releases Debut Sneaker with PUMA

PUMA has released the Legacy Shammgod sneaker with PUMA Hoops ambassador and the legend of the “Cross Ova to God” move, God Shammgod.

As shown in the imagery here, the sneaker features several special detailed elements throughout Shammgod’s career, paired with PUMA’s heritage and court-ready performance tech. On the outside, each shoe is prominently stamped with Shammgod’s name and the year he changed the game with the “Cross Ova to God” move and contains a unique speckled concreate design paying tribute to “the concrete jungle” (Shammgod’s hometown of New York City), while the inside sole depicts sketches that break down the legendary crossover move as a reminder when lacing up.

To coincide with the launch, Shammgod teamed up with PUMA to donate masks to those in need at the Share for Life organization. The Share for Life organization is a nonprofit organization based in New York City that creates educational programs and videos for at-risk youth, teenagers, adults and seniors living in public housing communities.

The PUMA Legacy Shammgod is available now on PUMA.com for $100 USD.