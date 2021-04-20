HUF x Modernica 420 Shell Dowel Chair & Base Table Set

Following HUF’s 420 collection of apparel and accessories last week, HUF has now partnered with Modernica on a special furniture offering just in time for the high holiday.

The limited capsule features an elevated iteration of HUF’s signature Plantlife print across Modernica’s iconic Shell Dowel Chair and Base Table; each one handcrafted and assembled in LA utilizing the almost lost art of high-pressure fiberglass molding.

Go inside Modernica’s factory with HUF to see how they create the Plantlife Shell Dowel Chair from by hand in the video below.

The HUF x Modernica Capsule is available now at HUFworldwide.com for a limited time.